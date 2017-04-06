Dad who dragged teen daughter through school avoids prison
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A Connecticut man who dragged his 13-year-old daughter through her school, giving her bruises and rug burns, has been spared prison time.
The Day of New London (http://bit.ly/2p4Y3DA ) reports that 36-year-old Mark Thornton was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation. He had faced up to 10 years in prison after being convicted in September of risk of injury to a minor.
Prosecutors say the Mashantucket man dragged the eighth-grader by the wrists and ankles from outside a classroom to the school's main office in September 2015 after she refused to leave with him for a
Thornton said he could have handled the situation differently, but he was desperately trying to get help for the girl, who kept running away. She is currently in state care.
