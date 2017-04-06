Dead and starving French mastiffs found on New York property

STRATFORD, N.Y. — Police say they're looking for a dog owner who left nearly two dozen French mastiffs dead or starving on a rural property in upstate New York.

Troopers checking out a report of animal abandonment say they found nine dogs dead and 13 others emaciated on a property in Stratford, a sparsely populated town in the southern Adirondacks.

Police say the dogs had no food or water. They don't know when the dogs were last fed.

Troopers say some of the dogs were confined in a house on the property while others were in makeshift kennels and cages. The dogs were taken to a humane society in nearby Mayfield.