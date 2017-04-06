EU legislature overwhelmingly approves Ukraine visa waiver

BRUSSELS — The European Union legislature has overwhelmingly backed plans to allow Ukrainian citizens into the bloc for short stays without visas.

The EU parliament on Thursday approved the plans by a 521-75 margin — with 36 abstentions — to allow Ukrainians who have biometric passports to enter the bloc for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

The legislation still needs to be approved one more time by the member states and should enter into force in June.