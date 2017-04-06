EU legislature overwhelmingly approves Ukraine visa waiver
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The European Union legislature has overwhelmingly backed plans to allow Ukrainian citizens into the bloc for short stays without visas.
The EU parliament on Thursday approved the plans by a 521-75 margin — with 36 abstentions — to allow Ukrainians who have biometric passports to enter the bloc for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
The legislation still needs to be approved one more time by the member states and should enter into force in June.
The visa waiver will apply to all members of the 28-nation EU except Britain and Ireland. The agreement will not give Ukrainians the right to work in the EU.