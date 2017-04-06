EU rift with Hungary deepens over Orban actions

BRUSSELS — The rift between the European Union and member state Hungary is widening, with the EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker criticizing two recent issues that are seen as pushing Budapest away from EU values.

Juncker said Thursday he objects to an education bill that critics say targets a university founded by billionaire American philanthropist George Soros. It was pushed by lawmakers from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.

On top of that, he criticized the Hungarian government's new National Consultation that has the motto "Let's Stop Brussels."