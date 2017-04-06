Former Islamic charity's assets transferred to charity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri-based Islamic charity that was shut down after the federal government called it a global terrorist organization was sentenced in federal court for violating U.S. sanctions by transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release Thursday that the Islamic American Relief Agency, formerly headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, divested itself of all of its funds and property. As part of a plea agreement, the organization's assets, which included 14 bank accounts and real estate in Boone County, Missouri, were transferred to an unrelated charity.