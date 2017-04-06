French bishop resigns, accused of 'inappropriate' behaviour

PARIS — The French Catholic Church says that a French bishop has resigned at the Vatican's suggestion because of accusations of an "inappropriate pastoral attitude."

The French Conference of Bishops said in a statement that Pope Francis accepted Monsignor Herve Gaschignard's resignation Thursday, noting the "gravity" of the situation.

It said concerns about the bishop had been reported to the archbishop for the region, making it difficult for him to continue in his duties. The statement did not elaborate on the accusations against Gaschignard, bishop of Aire and Dax in southwest France.

Catholic newspaper La Croix reported that teen parishioners expressed concern about Gashignard's behaviour and language.