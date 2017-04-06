Germany: 20 probed on suspicion of spying for Turkey

BERLIN — Germany's Interior Ministry says prosecutors are investigating 20 people suspected of spying for Turkey on people in Germany thought to be supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government claims Gulen supporters were behind a July coup attempt, which Gulen denies.

In a reply to a query in Parliament from the Left party, provided Thursday to The Associated Press, the Ministry said federal prosecutors are investigating 16 known suspects and four others. It wouldn't reveal how many were still in the country, citing the ongoing investigations.

Germany in February raided homes of four Islamic clerics affiliated with the union of Turkish-Islamic cultural organizations in Germany, or DITIB, suspected of spying on Turkish government opponents.