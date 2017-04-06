Hungary: Minister says officer fired for abusing migrants

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's interior minister says a police officer has been fired for abusing migrants, the first such decision after repeated reports by human rights advocates about cases of ill-treatment.

Interior Minister Sandor Pinter did not provide details of the dismissal. Until now, the government had said that investigations have not confirmed any instances of abuse by police despite several reports by groups like Doctors Without Borders and Human Rights Watch.

On Thursday, Pinter visited a newly expanded container camp on the border with Serbia, where all asylum-seekers older than 14 have to wait for a decision on their asylum requests.