Iraqi government: IS downs army helicopter over Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq — The Iraqi government says Islamic State group militants have shot down an Iraqi army helicopter over Mosul, killing the two-member crew.

The Ministry of Defence says in a statement that the incident happened during the operation to retake the city from IS militants.

Officials say the chopper came down as a result of ground fire and landed somewhere in eastern Mosul. Footage from an AP cameraman shows a large ball of fire with a long trail of thick black smoke as the aircraft falling out of the sky Thursday afternoon.