Judge blocks execution of 1 of 8 Arkansas inmates
A
A
Share via Email
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge has blocked the execution of one of the eight inmates Arkansas was planning to put to death this month.
U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. issued the decision Thursday in the case of Jason McGehee. The Arkansas Parole Board a day earlier had recommended that Gov. Asa Hutchinson grant mercy to McGehee.
With a key lethal injection drug expiring at the end of the month, the Arkansas Department of Correction hopes to execute eight men in a 10-day period beginning April 17.
Most Popular
-
At least it's not snow: Environment Canada warning of potential flooding for Halifax
-
Nova Scotia man facing charges after 17-year-old boy trapped under vehicle
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health