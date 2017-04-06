Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well

Kendall Jenner’s rightly and mercilessly mocked Pepsi ad was taken for an IRL spin this week, and it did not go well at all.

A man who identified himself as Carlos Enriquez appeared before city council in Portland, Mass. Wednesday to comment on months of protests over the city’s treatment of the homeless and the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Quanice Derrick Hayes, who officers claim was carrying a “realistic-looking firearm.”

“I’m a former journalist for the Boston Herald, so I’ve covered city council quite extensively,” the man said, which is a claim the Boston Herald has since denied.

“I’ve just recently moved here and I have to say, I’m very surprised at how there’s so many people who show up to city council and get angry at you and yell at you,” he continued. Eventually, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler cut him off by insisting that his comments must be about a towing ordinance currently before council.

But the man chose a different approach, instead standing up and approaching mayor while reaching inside his jacket.

“What I realized is that the language of resistance has not been properly translated to you, so this is for you,” he said before pulling out a can of Pepsi to offer the council members, who appeared visibly shaken.

“Whoa, whoa, not a good move. Not a smart move,” Mayor Wheeler said as he accepted the can. Don’t do that again…I do appreciate but don’t do that again. For your own safety, don’t do that again.

“If this were the Boston city council, that would have ended differently,” he finished with a stern look.

Security escorted the man from council chambers, but he is not expected to face any charges.

Even before Wednesday’s incident, several months of protests have made for a jittery atmosphere at Portland’s city council meetings. Demonstrators have also camped outside the mayor’s home, and Wheeler has previously claimed his tires had been slashed.