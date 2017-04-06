Key findings of the AP-NORC poll on Trump's budget

WASHINGTON — Americans have mixed views of President Donald Trump's budget proposal, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
They are more likely to
favour
than oppose increased spending for the military and border patrol, along with decreased foreign aid spending. They overwhelmingly support increased spending on veterans. But most oppose decreased spending on scientific and medical research, new spending for a Mexican border wall and decreased spending on the environment.
—Most Americans oppose new spending for a wall along the Mexican border, 58
per cent
to 28
per cent
. Eighty-six
per cent
of Democrats and 57
per cent
of independents are opposed. Republicans
favour
funding the wall by a 54
per cent
to 26
per cent
margin.
—In contrast to their views on the wall, 50
per cent
of Americans
favour
and 32
per cent
oppose increased spending on border patrol. Eighty
per cent
of Republicans and 49
per cent
of independents, but just 26
per cent
of Democrats,
favour
increased border patrol spending
—Most oppose decreasing spending on scientific and medical research, 64
per cent
to 19
per cent
. Opposition to this proposal crosses party lines, including 78
per cent
of Democrats, 58
per cent
of independents and 51
per cent
of Republicans.
—The most popular proposal by far in the Trump budget is increasing spending on Veterans Affairs, supported by 74
per cent
of Americans and opposed by just 8
per cent
. Large majorities across party lines
favour
greater funding for veterans.
—By 50
per cent
to 30
per cent
margin, more
favour
than opposed decreased spending on foreign aid. Majorities of Republicans (72
per cent
) and independents (54
per cent
) want to decrease foreign aid, but just 30
per cent
of Democrats agree.
—More
favour
than oppose increasing spending on
defence
and the military, 47
per cent
to 34
per cent
. Seventy-five
per cent
of Republicans but just 40
per cent
of independents and 26
per cent
of Democrats are in
favour
.
—Most Americans also oppose decreasing spending on the environment and for fighting climate change. About half of Republicans (49
per cent
)
favour
decreasing spending on the environment, compared with just 27
per cent
of independents and 11
per cent
of Democrats. Americans are more likely to oppose than
favour
cutting spending for public television, radio and the arts, 44
per cent
to 32
per cent
.
The AP-NORC poll of 1,110 adults was conducted March 23-27 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.
Interviews were conducted online and using landlines and cellphones.
AP-NORC: http://www.apnorc.org/