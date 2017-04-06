Lawsuit accuses Seattle mayor of molesting boy in 1980s

SEATTLE — A lawsuit accuses Seattle's mayor of sexually molesting a teenage high-school dropout in the 1980s, and in interviews with The Seattle Times, two other men claim he also abused them.

Mayor Ed Murray's personal spokesman, Jeff Reading, said in a statement that the allegations are false, politically motivated and that Murray would fight them.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a 46-year-old man, identified only by his initials, said the abuse began in 1986 when he was 15.

Separately, the newspaper reported (http://bit.ly/2oOAwXY ) that two other men said they knew Murray when they lived in a Portland, Oregon, centre for troubled children. They accuse Murray of abusing them in the 1980s.