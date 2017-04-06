Lawyer: Priest accused of embezzling $500,000 is remorseful
PHILADELPHIA — The lawyer for a rector charged with embezzling more than $500,000 from a priest retirement home near Philadelphia says his client is remorseful and remains on the job.
Federal prosecutors have charged Monsignor William A. Dombrow with skimming money meant for Villa St. Joseph.
The Philadelphia Archdiocese runs the facility to house aging priests and to treat suspected priest-predators.
The Philadelphia Inquirer (goo.gl/feigkZ) describes him as a recovering alcoholic who has helped other priests battle the disease.
Authorities say Dumbrow spent the stolen funds on casino visits, expensive dinners and concerts.
