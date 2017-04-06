Man fined over graffiti wedding proposal doesn't regret it
A
A
Share via Email
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — A man who spray-painted a marriage proposal on an Ohio shopping
After all, she said yes.
The Chronicle-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2nbshrG ) in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) reports a magistrate in Sheffield Lake told 23-year-old Kyle Stump that the more traditional down-on-one-knee proposal might have been preferable.
Stump says he thinks authorities overreacted.
Stump pleaded no contest this week in mayor's court in Sheffield Lake, about 20 miles (32
The mayor says romantic gesture or not, it's still a crime with a penalty.
___
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com
Most Popular
-
Halifax judge reserves decision in Christopher Garnier bail revocation hearing
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Olympic boxer Custio Clayton says he was profiled by Montreal police
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove