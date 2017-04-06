News / World

Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in energy companies and retailers are offset by losses in phone companies and banks.

Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 5 per cent early Thursday after reporting results that beat analysts' forecasts, but Capital One Financial gave up 1 per cent .

Beverage maker Constellation Brands, which makes Corona and Modelo beers, jumped 7 per cent after reporting a strong quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,354.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 14 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 20,662. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 5,876.

Bond prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.33 per cent .

