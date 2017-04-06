Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in energy companies and retailers are offset by losses in phone companies and banks.
Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 5
Beverage maker Constellation Brands, which makes Corona and Modelo beers, jumped 7
The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,354.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 14 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.33
