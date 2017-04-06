Michigan man gets 5 years in prison after talk of attacks

DETROIT — A Detroit-area man who talked about attacking a church and a hospital in the name of the Islamic State group has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Khalil Abu Rayyan wasn't charged with a terrorist act. But a federal judge said Thursday he couldn't ignore Rayyan's threats and infatuation with terrorism as he sentenced him for gun-related crimes.

The 23-year-old kept a beheading photo on his phone screen, talked about becoming a martyr and expressed support for the Islamic State group.

Rayyan apologized in court last week and said he didn't hurt anyone. He says he's a different man after spending more than a year in custody.