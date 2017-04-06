New Mexico is 1st state to boost access to overdose antidote
A
A
Share via Email
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is the first state to require all local and state law enforcement agencies to provide officers with antidote kits as the state works to curb deaths from opioid and heroin overdoses.
Gov. Susana Martinez was surrounded by advocates and others Thursday as she signed legislation approved unanimously by lawmakers during their recent session.
Under the legislation, certified opioid treatment
The bill includes no additional funding. Carrying out the provisions will depend on available funding and supplies.
Advocates say it is cutting-edge legislation that will save lives.
New Mexico in 2001 also was the first state to enact legislation increasing access to naloxone.