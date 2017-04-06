News / World

Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss nightclub shooting case

Cornell Beckley, 27, of Westwood, appears in Hamilton County Municipal Court in Cincinnati on Friday, March 31, 2017. Beckley was arrested at a Colerain Township home Thursday afternoon and is charged with murder in the Cameo Night Club shooting, which left 16 wounded and one man, O'Bryan Spikes, dead. His bond was set at $1.7 million ‚Äì $100,000 for each victim. (Carrie Cochran/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI — An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss the Cincinnati nightclub shooting case.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) scheduled a Thursday news conference. Cincinnati police have said they expected grand jury action to result in more charges after initially charging two men with murder.

One of the two suspects, 29-year-old Deondre Davis, died Tuesday after being shot in the March 26 gunfight. Twenty-seven-year-old O'Bryan Spikes died March 26. Fifteen other people were injured.

Cornell Beckley, 27, is being held on $1.7 million bond on the murder charge. His attorney says Beckley denies the shooting allegation.

Police have said more arrests are possible.

Police say a dispute escalated into violence while an estimated 200 people were in the Cameo club east of downtown Cincinnati. The club has since closed.

