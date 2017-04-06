Philippines to occupy and fortify Spratly islands it claims

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to occupy and fortify all Philippine-held islands in the disputed South China Sea to assert the country's claims amid what he says is a race to control territory in the area.

Duterte said Thursday that structures should be built on all of the nine to 10 islands, reefs and shoals held by the Philippines in the Spratly Islands.

Duterte said he may visit one of the islands, Pag-asa, to plant a Philippine flag on Independence Day. He said money has been budgeted to repair the runway on Pag-asa, home to a small fishing community and Filipino troops.