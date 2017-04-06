Prisoner to be charged with 1998 killing of 13-year-old girl

MONTEREY, Calif. — An imprisoned rapist will be charged with killing a 13-year-old California girl who vanished while walking her dog nearly two decades ago.

Authorities say Charles Holifield will be charged next week with murder with special circumstances and kidnapping for purposes of sexual assault. Prosecutors haven't decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Holifield has long been the chief suspect in the killing of Christina Williams of Seaside but prosecutors lacked enough evidence to charge him. District Attorney Dean Flippo said Tuesday that they now have a DNA match.

The teen vanished from her neighbourhood on the former Fort Ord Army base in June 1998. Her dog returned alone. Her remains were found seven months later.