Sailboats return to higher waters in Utah's Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of beached sailboats that spent two years on the shore of Utah's drought-stricken Great Salt Lake were hoisted on cranes back into the briny waters Thursday after winter storms raised lake levels.
"Mother Nature has been very kind to us," said Janet Robins, the commodore of the 140-year-old Great Salt Lake Yacht Club, comprised of the self-proclaimed "world's saltiest sailors."
Robins and other sailors watched and helped on the docks Thursday as sailboats, one at a time, were raised from their high and dry purgatory in the marina parking lot, carried across the sky on a crane and lowered into the water.
The Great Salt Lake, about 75 miles long (120
The dense water isn't easily whipped up by wind, keeping it calm for sailboats gliding across.
"It's just like sailing across glass," Robins said.
The state-run marina, about 20 miles (32
After an unusually high snowpack six years ago raised water levels 5 feet (1.5
LeRoy Carter, who lives in the nearby city of Tooele, said the recent drought was the most serious he can remember in his 44 years of sailing the lake.
"We're subject to the whims of nature," Carter said as he took a break on the docks Thursday, helping to unload boats from the crane as they hit the water.
But then a wet winter raised water levels about 2 feet (60
State officials estimate Utah missed out on collecting roughly $450,000 in slip rental fees since 2015, Utah State Parks spokesman Eugene Swalberg said. The state this week started work on a $1.5 million dredging project to remove silt buildup in the marina.
Dave Shearer, the
"It's a big deal," Shearer said. "People are happy that we've had one hell of a good winter."
