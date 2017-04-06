Serbs protest for 4th day against powerful president-elect

BELGRADE, Serbia — Several thousand mostly young people have marched in Serbia's capital and several other cities to protest the election of powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as the country's new president.

Chanting slogans against Vucic, the protesters held banners with phrases such as "Stop the government terror."

Demonstrators have gathered every day since Vucic's victory Sunday, responding to calls on social media that have accused him of leading a "dictatorship."

Government officials claim the demonstrations are organized by opposition leaders. They deny it.

The opposition alleges the vote was marred by major irregularities, including muzzling of the media during the campaign, as well as voter intimidation and bribes on election day.