Shark bites Georgia woman off Florida's Atlantic coast
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 51-year-old Georgia woman is recovering after authorities say a shark bit her on the thigh as she swam off of Florida's Atlantic coast.
Lawson, who lives in Marietta north of Atlanta, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
She says she'll go back in the ocean again, but added it will probably be a long time.
Lawson says she and her family are heading home Thursday.
Volusia County beach safety spokeswoman Tammy Marris says it's the second shark bite reported this year.