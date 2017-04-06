Suspect dead after 6-hour standoff with SWAT team in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities say SWAT team members shot and killed an armed man holding a hostage after a six-hour standoff at a Florida mobile home park.

The Bradenton Herald (https://goo.gl/V3lLdO) reports that the SWAT team entered the clubhouse at the Tampa Bay area park Thursday afternoon. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says 68-year-old Glenn Watenpool began firing at the deputies, and they returned fire, killing him.

Wells said Watenpool was armed with a handgun and shotgun when he took the park manager hostage Thursday morning. He was being evicted from the community after complaints of harassment by his neighbours .

The park manager was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

It wasn't immediately clear how many deputies shot Watenpool.

