Suspect in fatal barracks ambush hospitalized; trial delayed

The legal defense team for Eric Frein, an anti-government survivalist accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks, arrive for the first day of Frein's trial Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Pike County Courthouse in Milford, Pa. Frein could face a death sentence if convicted in the sneak attack in northeastern Pennsylvania that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass and led to a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before U.S. marshals captured Frein. (Mike Mullen/The Times-Tribune via AP)

MILFORD, Pa. — An anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks has been hospitalized and his trial has been delayed.

Defence attorney Michael Weinstein tells The Associated Press he was informed that Eric Frein (freen) was taken to the hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday. He says he doesn't know the reason.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin told the AP that prosecutors and the defence are meeting with the judge Thursday morning.

Wednesday was the second day of trial for the 33-year-old Frein, who has pleaded not guilty.

Frein faces a potential death sentence if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. He was captured following a 48-day manhunt.

