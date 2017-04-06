Suspect in fatal barracks ambush hospitalized; trial delayed
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MILFORD, Pa. — An anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks has been hospitalized and his trial has been delayed.
Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin told the AP that prosecutors and the
Wednesday was the second day of trial for the 33-year-old Frein, who has pleaded not guilty.
Frein faces a potential death sentence if he's convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. He was captured following a 48-day manhunt.
Most Popular
-
Halifax judge reserves decision in Christopher Garnier bail revocation hearing
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Olympic boxer Custio Clayton says he was profiled by Montreal police
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove