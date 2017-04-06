Suspect in fatal barracks ambush hospitalized; trial delayed

MILFORD, Pa. — An anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks has been hospitalized and his trial has been delayed.

Defence attorney Michael Weinstein tells The Associated Press he was informed that Eric Frein (freen) was taken to the hospital around 8 a.m. Thursday. He says he doesn't know the reason.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin told the AP that prosecutors and the defence are meeting with the judge Thursday morning.

Wednesday was the second day of trial for the 33-year-old Frein, who has pleaded not guilty.