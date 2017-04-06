The Latest: Arkansas AG defends plan for multiple executions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on Arkansas' plan to execute eight inmates later this month: (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A spokesman for Arkansas' attorney general says the state will continue to defend its plan for multiple executions at the end of the month, saying that the victims' families deserve to see justice in the cases.

Judd Deere is spokesman for Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. He noted that a federal judge on Thursday only blocked one of the eight executions scheduled for this month.

Deere says Rutledge will respond to all legal challenges that might occur "as the prisoners continue to use all available means to delay their lawful sentences."

The first two executions are set for April 17, though other legal challenges are pending.

___

Noon

A federal judge has blocked the execution of one of the eight inmates Arkansas was planning to put to death this month.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. issued the decision Thursday in the case of Jason McGehee. The Arkansas Parole Board a day earlier had recommended that Gov. Asa Hutchinson grant mercy to McGehee.