The Latest: Defence lawyer praises ruling on Ohio executions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on an appeals court ruling rejecting Ohio's lethal injection system

1:35 p.m.

A lawyer for death row inmates is applauding an appeals court decision rejecting Ohio's lethal injection system.

Defence attorney Allen Bohnert says the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was correct Thursday when it ruled that the state's new three-drug lethal injection process should not be used.

Bohnert says a judge whose earlier decision was upheld by the court held one of the most comprehensive hearings in the country about the contested sedative midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam).

The ruling was a blow to the state, which hopes to execute several condemned killers beginning next month.

A spokesman for the Ohio attorney general's office says options include asking for a full appeals court review or an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

11:35 a.m.

A federal appeals court has rejected Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process as the state struggles to resume executions.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati in a 2-1 decision Thursday ruled the state's proposed use of a contested sedative called midazolam (mih-DAY'-zoh-lam) unconstitutional.

The court also said the state's decision to use two other drugs in the process that Ohio abandoned years ago prevents the reintroduction of their use.

