The Latest: Event marks 100 years since US entered WWI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on events marking the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered World War I (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Thousands of people have gathered at a Kansas City, Missouri, memorial to mark the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered World War I.

A sellout crowd of 3,000 onlookers snapped up tickets for Thursday's event on the grounds of the nation's official World War I monument, the Liberty Memorial.

The day of remembrance kicked off with patriotic music and a video piece about a soldier narrated by the actor Gary Sinise. It will also feature speeches and readings from the time America declared war on Germany.

Matt Naylor, who heads the city's National World War I Museum and Memorial, says the event has been years in the making and "is commemorating, not celebrating" the day the U.S. was drawn into the war.

___

12:05 a.m.

Foreign dignitaries from around the world are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the 100th anniversary of the day the U.S. entered "The Great War."

