The Latest: Highway reopens after closure due to gunman
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the closure of the Seward Highway (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
The Seward Highway just south of Anchorage is open again.
The highway to the Kenai Peninsula was closed by Anchorage police Wednesday night as they responded to reports of a distraught, armed man.
Police say the man fired shots and threatened another person.
Police closed the highway between Beluga Point and McHugh Creek.
Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2o0faH8) reports the highway reopened late Thursday morning but police have not released details on the whereabouts of the armed man.
7:30 a.m.
The only highway connecting Anchorage to the Kenai Peninsula continues to be closed as Anchorage police deal with a man with a gun.
Anchorage police just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday announced they were closing the Seward Highway because of a distraught, armed man who had fired shots and threatened another person.
The highway remained closed through 5 a.m. Thursday between McHugh Creek and Beluga Point.
Police and Alaska State Trooper SWAT teams are positioned at Mile 110 Seward Highway.
The closure is between Anchorage and Girdwood. A spokeswoman for the Anchorage School District says Girdwood Elementary School will open as usual but there will be no bus service because of the closure.
