The Latest: Highway reopens after closure due to gunman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the closure of the Seward Highway (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

The Seward Highway just south of Anchorage is open again.

The highway to the Kenai Peninsula was closed by Anchorage police Wednesday night as they responded to reports of a distraught, armed man.

Police say the man fired shots and threatened another person.

Police closed the highway between Beluga Point and McHugh Creek.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2o0faH8) reports the highway reopened late Thursday morning but police have not released details on the whereabouts of the armed man.

7:30 a.m.

The only highway connecting Anchorage to the Kenai Peninsula continues to be closed as Anchorage police deal with a man with a gun.

Anchorage police just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday announced they were closing the Seward Highway because of a distraught, armed man who had fired shots and threatened another person.

The highway remained closed through 5 a.m. Thursday between McHugh Creek and Beluga Point.

Police and Alaska State Trooper SWAT teams are positioned at Mile 110 Seward Highway.