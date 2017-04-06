The Latest: Leaders scramble for votes on California gas tax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the push to raise California gas taxes and vehicle fees (all times local):

11 a.m.

Democratic legislative leaders are hopeful but making no promises as they prepare to vote on a $5 billion-a-year boost in California's gas and vehicle taxes to pay for road repairs.

Senate leader Kevin de Leon says talks are fluid but "very fruitful as of now."

He and other leaders including Gov. Jerry Brown are hurrying to line up the two-thirds votes needed to pass the tax increases. Democrats have the supermajorities, but are lobbying some reluctant members.

Republicans say the state already has enough money but Democrats who control state government have spent it poorly.