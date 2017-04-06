The Latest: Russians arrest 3 in subway blast, defuse device

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — The Latest on the bombing of the St. Petersburg subway in Russia (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Russian security agents have arrested three people suspected of links to a suicide bomber accused of attacking the St. Petersburg subway. They have also deactivated an explosive device in the apartment where the suspects lived.

Russia's Investigative Committee says the suspects arrested Thursday are residents of Central Asia like the bomber, 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a native of Kyrgyzstan. Dzhalilov blew himself up on a busy subway line Monday, killing himself and 13 others and wounding over 50 people.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Russian trains and planes have often been targeted by Islamist militants.

Russia's Federal Security Agency says its experts defused a self-made explosive device at the apartment where the suspects lived.

10:30 a.m.

One victim of Monday's subway bombing attack in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is 50-year-old Irina Medyantseva, a Russian artist well-known for the dolls she made

She has been buried Thursday in a funeral attended by a few dozen relatives and friends. Her husband, Alexander Kaminskiy thanked everyone saying "The country and the entire world share our pain."

