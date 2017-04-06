The Latest: Ryan says lawmaker should step away from probe

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the congressional inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Speaker Paul Ryan says Texas Republican Mike Conaway will take over the House investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election.

Ryan says an ethics complaint filed against Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes of California by government watchdog groups would be a "distraction" and that Nunes should no longer lead the probe.

Nunes has come under intense criticism for meeting secretly with White House officials to view intelligence regarding Trump associates.

Ryan says he is confident that Conaway "will oversee a professional investigation into Russia's actions and follow the facts wherever they lead."

___

9:49 a.m.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says he will temporarily step aside from the panel's probe into Russian meddling in the election.

In a statement on Thursday, Republican congressman Devin Nunes (NOO'-nehs) of California says that several left-wing activist groups have filed accusations against him with the office of congressional ethics.

Nunes says the charges are false and politically motivated. But he says it's in the best interest of the committee to have GOP congressman Mike Conaway of Texas temporarily take charge of the committee's investigation.