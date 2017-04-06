The Latest: Trump says China should step up on NKorea

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he thinks China will "want to be stepping up" in trying to deter North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One on his way to a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While Trump would not say what he wants China to do specifically with regards to North Korea, he suggested there was a link between "terrible" trade agreements the U.S. has made with China and Pyongyang's provocations. He says the two issues "really do mix."