Trial concludes for man accused of killing son for insurance
MANASSAS, Va. — The fate of a Virginia man accused of killing his 1-year-old son for insurance money is now in the hands of a judge.
Joaquin Rams is charged with capital murder in the 2012 death of his son, Prince McLeod Rams. Prosecutors said during closing arguments Thursday that he killed the boy to collect on more than $500,000 in life insurance he had taken out on Prince's life.
If convicted, Rams faces an automatic life sentence. While he's charged with capital murder, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for having the case decided by a judge instead of a jury.