Trump welcomes wounded veterans to White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is thanking wounded veterans and soldiers for their service as he welcomes them to the White House.
Trump calls service members "real heroes." He addressed them Thursday as part of the annual Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride.
The president says soldiers and veterans have "risked all that you have" to protect the country. He added: "You've earned our freedom with your sweat and your blood and your incredible sacrifice."
The service members gathered in the White House with Trump,
The ride is a four-day event in the Washington area.
