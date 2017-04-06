UN calls security situation in Mali 'alarming'

The U.N. peacekeeping chief is calling the security situation in Mali "alarming," warning that extremist groups operating under the al-Qaida banner are carrying out more sophisticated attacks and Islamic State militants are slowly making inroads.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council Thursday that "this convergence of threats is particularly alarming" because the government presence is often weak or non-existent.

He said the situation is exacerbated by groups defying state authority in the country's centre that are killing individuals and closing certain schools, and by criminal networks that are operating very actively in the region.