UN calls security situation in Mali 'alarming'
The U.N. peacekeeping chief is calling the security situation in Mali "alarming," warning that extremist groups operating under the al-Qaida banner are carrying out more sophisticated attacks and Islamic State militants are slowly making inroads.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council Thursday that "this convergence of threats is particularly alarming" because the government presence is often weak or non-existent.
He said the situation is exacerbated by groups defying state authority in the country's
A 2012 uprising led to the overthrow of Mali's president which created a power vacuum. This led to an Islamic insurgency and a French-led war that ousted the jihadists in 2013, but attacks have continued.