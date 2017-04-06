UN trafficking expert to visit Cuba for 1st time in 10 years

HAVANA — The U.N. is sending an independent expert to Cuba for the first time in a decade to evaluate the island's human trafficking situation.

Special Rapporteur Maria Grazia Giammarinaro is scheduled to arrive on April 10. She said Thursday that she expects to meet with authorities and key people and groups to determine the progress made and challenges that Cuba still faces regarding trafficking, including sexual and labour exploitation.

Such U.N. visits are routine in other countries.