US tells citizens to be alert during Kenya upcoming election
NAIROBI, Kenya — The U.S. government is asking citizens residing in or
Kenya has a history of electoral violence. Fighting that followed the 2007 flawed presidential election killed more than 1,000 people.
Two candidates in the upcoming election have been killed, and the governor of Kenya's second-largest city, Mombasa, says his life is in danger after his bodyguard was shot in his car Monday during a campaign rally for a party colleague.
The State Department on Thursday warned citizens to avoid gatherings, protests and demonstrations. It said the advisory will expire on Aug. 31.
