US tells citizens to be alert during Kenya upcoming election

NAIROBI, Kenya — The U.S. government is asking citizens residing in or travelling to Kenya to be alert to the security situation around general elections in August and the campaign period this month.

Kenya has a history of electoral violence. Fighting that followed the 2007 flawed presidential election killed more than 1,000 people.

Two candidates in the upcoming election have been killed, and the governor of Kenya's second-largest city, Mombasa, says his life is in danger after his bodyguard was shot in his car Monday during a campaign rally for a party colleague.