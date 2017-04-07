Russia suspends 'deconfliction line' with U.S. in response to Syria strike
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A communication link between U.S. and Russian military officials has protected pilots flying missions over the crowded skies of war-ravaged Syria, but now Moscow says it is suspending its
The following is an explanation of the so-called "deconfliction line" and the possible consequences of cutting it.
FLYING THE UNFRIENDLY SKIES
A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State-held territory across Syria, launching 24 strikes on Thursday alone, according to the U.S. military's Central Command. The coalition includes some 60 countries, with some launching their own strikes into Syria. Russia is waging its own bombing campaign in support of President Bashar Assad's forces, while the Syrian government has its own air force and air
WATCHING THE WAR FROM QATAR
To protect pilots, Moscow and Washington opened a so-called "deconfliction line" after Russia began its bombing campaign in September 2015. On the U.S. side, it is run out of the Combined Air and Space Operations Center at the vast al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command. There, air traffic controllers and senior military officers are in contact with their Russian counterparts in Syria. They share
MISSILE STRIKES AND NEW WARNINGS
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on the Shayrat air base, southeast of Homs, over a chemical weapons attack he blamed on Syria's government. The U.S. used the "deconfliction line" to warn Russia ahead of time that the strike was coming. In the aftermath of the attack, which Syria said killed at least seven people, Russia announced it would suspend its
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT
Lt. Col. Michelle L. Baldanza, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said the U.S. military wants to continue to talk to Russia. "It is to the benefit of all parties operating in the air over Syria to avoid accidents and miscalculation, and we hope the Russian Ministry of
The U.S. maintains radar coverage and has other surveillance means to know who is in the air. However, ending the
Jon Gambrell is senior Gulf correspondent for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellap. His work can be found at http://apne.ws/2galNpz.
