At least 20 people dead in Myanmar ferry capsize
YANGON, Myanmar — A ferry boat capsized Friday evening in Myanmar's Ayeyarwaddy delta, killing at least 20 people, police said.
Police officer Nay Lin Tun said more than 40 people were on board the ferry.
He said police and firefighters were attempting to rescue passengers in the Ngawun River, where the accident occurred.
The cause of the accident was being investigated. No other details were immediately available.
