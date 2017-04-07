Authorities: 4 inmates found dead at a South Carolina prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four inmates were found dead Friday morning in a dorm at one of South Carolina's maximum-security men's prisons, authorities said.

The inmates were found at Kirkland Correctional Institution in the capital city of Columbia, Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told The Associated Press.

Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.

Stirling said he asked the State Law Enforcement Division to assist Corrections police with their investigation. Coroner Gary Watts confirmed he was investigating four deaths at the facility, but wouldn't give any details about how the inmates died.

Kirkland operates a specialized housing unit for the state's most dangerous inmates, an assessment and evaluation centre for new inmates sentenced to more than three months, and a 24-bed infirmary, according to the Corrections website .

