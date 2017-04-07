BoE's Carney says Brexit a test for global financial system
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says Britain's exit from the European Union is a "litmus test" for a responsible global financial system.
He says it should be possible for Britain and the bloc to negotiate an exit and new relationship that takes the "high road" of a "new responsible global financial system."
Carney says the alternative is a protectionist path in which "trust and
U.K.-based banks can currently do business seamlessly across the 28-nation bloc, but that may no longer be the case after Brexit.
In a speech Friday, Carney said the central bank had asked London-based financial firms to submit contingency plans for all possible Brexit outcomes — including a failure of the talks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls