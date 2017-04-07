Brazil love motel uses scandal as gimmick to draw customers

SAO PAULO — A so-called "love motel" in Brazil's capital is using the country's corruption scandal as a gimmick to draw customers.

One of the suites at the Altana Motel in Brasilia features metal bars around the bed to put couples in the mood. If that's not enough to make you feel naughty, it's decorated with photos of politicians and businessmen charged in the alleged kickback scheme at state-owned oil company Petrobras.

There are even pictures of prosecutors in charge of the probe, if do-gooders are your thing.

Motel receptionist Claudia Leticia says about US$4,800 was spent to decorate the suite.