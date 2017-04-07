College student dies during Venezuela protest
CARACAS, Venezuela — A college student has been shot dead during a protest outside Venezuela's capital city.
Jairo Ortiz was killed during a late Thursday night protest in the city of Carrizal, just outside Caracas.
The protest was part of a week of unrest that has followed a Supreme Court ruling nullifying congress. That decision was walked back. But the economically embattled country has since seen near-daily protests by people calling for new elections.
The local mayor's office said Ortiz was a 19-year-old student at a local university. He is the first person to be killed in this round of protests. Similar anti-government protests in 2014 left dozens dead.
