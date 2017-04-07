Congo's prime minister steps down as tensions mount
KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's prime minister has stepped down three months after being chosen by President Joseph Kabila, as tensions mount over the fate of a political agreement with the opposition.
Kabila on Wednesday said he would name a successor to Samy Badibanga within 48 hours if the opposition could not agree on a candidate.
Under the agreement reached in December, the prime minister post should go to someone within the opposition coalition known as the Rassemblement. But divisions within the coalition have complicated efforts to choose a candidate.
Longtime opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi died in February and talks were temporarily put on hold.
Other key provisions of the peace deal call for elections to be held before the end of the year, without Kabila as a candidate.
