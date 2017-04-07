Dad of kids living amid feces, trash gets 15 years in prison

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man whose young children were found in rooms covered with feces and trash has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

Police arrested 26-year-old James Grenier in November on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless conduct following a request for Manchester police to check on the family's welfare. He pleaded guilty Friday.

Police found Grenier's 4-year-old son in a harness attached to a bed, which was covered with feces and urine. Grenier's 2-year-old daughter was unclothed and covered in feces inside her crib.

The children were removed from the home and placed in protective custody.