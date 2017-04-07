DC officer faces charges in Maryland, police powers revoked
WASHINGTON — Authorities say a Washington police officer has been arrested in Maryland on a string of charges including assault and prostitution.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, arrested Chukwuemeka Ekwonna on Thursday.
Ekwonna was arrested on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, assault, third-degree sex
Police say Ekwonna, who has been with the department for 14 months, is on non-contact status and his police powers have been revoked.
A person who answered at a phone number for Ekwonna declined to comment. No attorney is listed in online court records.
