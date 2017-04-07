Deutsche Bank completes $8.5 billion cash-raising exercise

FRANKFURT — Germany's struggling Deutsche Bank says it has completed its effort to raise 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) from investors through the sale of new shares.

The Frankfurt-headquartered bank said in a statement Friday that the transaction strengthened its capital and leverage ratios, two measures of financial resilience. Its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.8 per cent at the end of last year would have been 14.1 per cent with the proceeds from the capital increase.