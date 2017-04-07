Drug epidemic: 1 small-town mayor takes on pill distributors
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WELCH, W.Va. — A West Virginia mayor has joined the ranks of at least 11 communities suing some of the biggest U.S. drug distributors, bidding to make them pay for the damage done by addiction in a state already ravaged by the decades-long decline of coal.
Welch Mayor Reba Honacker says she'd like to establish a local rehabilitation
Her suit in state court is part of a growing push by local communities that lawyers say could ultimately rival the national scope of litigation against tobacco companies over smoking.
So far, 11 opioid distributors have paid about $47 million but admitted no wrongdoing in settling claims by West Virginia's attorney general they improperly flooded the state with addictive pills.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well